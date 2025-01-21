Drones attacked Smolensk region of Russia: local authorities report damage

Drones attacked facilities in the Smolensk region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the governor of the Russian region, Vasily Anokhin, and local media.

Details

It is noted that on the night of January 21 , explosions were heard in the Smolensk region of Russia. Drones were spotted near the city, and air defense forces and equipment were deployed.

On of the ground and on the roofs of some buildings, roofs caught fire as a result of the fall of UAV debris. The windows of residential buildings were also damaged. Operational services are working at the scene - Anokhin said in his post.

He also wrote about the increase in the number of fake information and "various videos about UAV raids on facilities and residential buildings in the Smolensk region." According to him, such publications are distributed specifically to "stir up panic and destabilize the situation." Anokhin urged to trust only official sources and not to spread unverified information.

Vasily Anokhin reported the threat of a drone attack in the Russian region and the operation of air defense in Smolensk at 01:52 local time.

Meanwhile, telegram channels report that after the drone attack, the Smolensk Aircraft Plant caught fire.

Recall

At least 4 explosions were reported in the city of Liski, Voronezh region, Russia, after a UAV attack. One of the drones fell on the territory of an oil depot, causing a fire.