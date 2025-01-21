ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Drones attacked Smolensk region of Russia: local authorities report damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

A drone attack is reported in the Smolensk region of Russia, damaging buildings and causing fires. Local telegram channels report that an aircraft factory is on fire.

Drones attacked facilities in the Smolensk region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the governor of the Russian region, Vasily Anokhin, and local media.

Details

It is noted that on the night of January 21 , explosions were heard in the Smolensk region of Russia. Drones were spotted near the city, and air defense forces and equipment were deployed.

On of the ground and on the roofs of some buildings, roofs caught fire as a result of the fall of UAV debris. The windows of residential buildings were also damaged. Operational services are working at the scene

- Anokhin said in his post.

He also wrote about the increase in the number of fake information and "various videos about UAV raids on facilities and residential buildings in the Smolensk region." According to him, such publications are distributed specifically to "stir up panic and destabilize the situation." Anokhin urged to trust only official sources and not to spread unverified information.

Vasily Anokhin reported the threat of a drone attack in the Russian region and the operation of air defense in Smolensk at 01:52 local time.

Image

Meanwhile, telegram channels report that after the drone attack, the Smolensk Aircraft Plant caught fire.

Recall

At least 4 explosions were reported in the city of Liski, Voronezh region, Russia, after a UAV attack. One of the drones fell on the territory of an oil depot, causing a fire.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

