Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders

A combined anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade on the outskirts of Toretsk shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft with an Igla MANPADS. The Mi-8 helicopter that arrived to help was also attacked by drones, forcing it to abandon its crew and return. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, UNN reports.

It is reported that as a result, the helicopter limped back and needs considerable repairs.

"The pilot of the enemy Su-25 was abandoned. Probably not Russian, because as you know: "Russians do not abandon their own." Those who are abandoned are not their own," the military added.

