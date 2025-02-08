Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55871 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121807 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101894 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128399 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103473 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113275 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161630 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105446 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101755 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83128 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161630 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151821 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104986 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110594 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138104 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139865 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167674 views
Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31997 views

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.

A combined anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade on the outskirts of Toretsk shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft with an Igla MANPADS. The Mi-8 helicopter that arrived to help was also attacked by drones, forcing it to abandon its crew and return. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, UNN reports.

On the outskirts of Toretsk, a combined air defense missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Division used the "Eagle" to send a Russian Su-25 to permanent parking. The Mi-8 helicopter tried to evacuate the pilot, but failed as well - our FPV calculations of RV and BBpS operators did not allow it to do so 

- the military said.

It is reported that as a result, the helicopter limped back and needs considerable repairs.

"The pilot of the enemy Su-25 was abandoned. Probably not Russian, because as you know: "Russians do not abandon their own." Those who are abandoned are not their own," the military added.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th Brigade destroyed enemy Su-25 in the Toretsk sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
toretskToretsk
mi-8Mi-8
sukhyi-su-25Su-25

