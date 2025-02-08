Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders
Kyiv • UNN
A combined anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade on the outskirts of Toretsk shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft with an Igla MANPADS. The Mi-8 helicopter that arrived to help was also attacked by drones, forcing it to abandon its crew and return. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, UNN reports.
On the outskirts of Toretsk, a combined air defense missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Division used the "Eagle" to send a Russian Su-25 to permanent parking. The Mi-8 helicopter tried to evacuate the pilot, but failed as well - our FPV calculations of RV and BBpS operators did not allow it to do so
It is reported that as a result, the helicopter limped back and needs considerable repairs.
"The pilot of the enemy Su-25 was abandoned. Probably not Russian, because as you know: "Russians do not abandon their own." Those who are abandoned are not their own," the military added.
