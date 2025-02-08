Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th Brigade destroyed an enemy Su-25 in the Toretsk sector. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, UNN reports.

"There is one less Russian attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector thanks to our air defense soldiers," the statement said.

The military promised to provide more details later in the video.

