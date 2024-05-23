Defense forces continue to repel three enemy assaults in the areas of Andriivka and Novyi

Ukrainian troops continue to repel three enemy assaults near Andriivka and Novyi. The situation is under control. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides an update as of 17:00 on May 23,

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of combat engagements so far amounts to six. Ukrainian troops continue to repel three enemy attacks in the vicinity of Andriivka and Novyi. The situation is under control , the statement said.

It is noted that the invaders carried out two more air strikes - they used Su-25 attack aircraft to hit the territory near Druzhba and Pivdenne.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in Kharkiv region Russian troops are completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, the enemy has switched to active defense in the Liptsy area, and the situation is difficult in the Kyslivka area. The most intense and fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.