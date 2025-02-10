Russians tried six times to plant their flags in Toretsk - how it all ended

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers tried six times to install flags of the aggressor country, but as a result of the work of Ukrainian drones, the Russian tricolors were destroyed along with the "flag bearers". This was reported in the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" on Monday, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions , Russian troops, supported by artillery and UAVs of various types, continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk and near Shcherbynivka.

In Toretsk, in order to create an appropriate image for Russian propaganda TV channels and media, the occupiers tried to install the flags of the aggressor country at different locations six times. As a result of the work of our UAV operators, the Russian tricolor flags were destroyed along with the "flag bearers" - Khortytsia said in a message on Telegram.

One of the cases was shown in a video posted on social media by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

In addition, it is reported that in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove: it was unsuccessful. The enemy used armored vehicles to deliver assault groups in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka. As a result of the fire, two occupiers' armored personnel carriers were reportedly damaged and the landing party was destroyed.

In the area of Dvorichna, the enemy tried three times to cross the Oskil River. The occupants' attempts were detected in advance, fire was inflicted, and the invaders' boats were eliminated by the personnel - noted in the Khortytsia unit.

Russia is trying to create a bridgehead near Dvorichnaya, there is a zone of active fighting there – spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy reportedly tried to use armored vehicles under the cover of fog to deliver assault groups towards Ulakly. As a result of fire, several enemy armored personnel carriers were reportedly damaged, and the vehicles returned to their original area.

On the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy, as indicated, continues to accumulate forces and means for further attacks. "Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the invaders," the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center noted.

"Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces, which are trying to realize their numerical advantage and develop an offensive," the Khortytsia unit emphasized.

Addendum

On the outskirts of Toretsk, an enemy Su-25 aircraft was shot down with an Igla MANPADS. An enemy Mi-8 helicopter that flew to help was also attacked by drones, forcing it to abandon its crew and return.