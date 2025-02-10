Russians tried six times to plant their flags in Toretsk - how it all ended

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39619 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84067 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98030 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102352 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158282 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102601 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88943 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60189 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104991 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 94684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124080 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148629 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 94684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104991 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136278 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138100 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166097 views
Russians tried six times to plant their flags in Toretsk - how it all ended

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23210 views

In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers tried six times to install flags of the aggressor country, but as a result of the work of Ukrainian drones, the Russian tricolors were destroyed along with the "flag bearers". This was reported in the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" on Monday, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions , Russian troops, supported by artillery and UAVs of various types, continue to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk and near Shcherbynivka.

In Toretsk, in order to create an appropriate image for Russian propaganda TV channels and media, the occupiers tried to install the flags of the aggressor country at different locations six times. As a result of the work of our UAV operators, the Russian tricolor flags were destroyed along with the "flag bearers"

- Khortytsia said in a message on Telegram.

One of the cases was shown in a video posted on social media by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

In addition, it is reported that in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove: it was unsuccessful. The enemy used armored vehicles to deliver assault groups in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka. As a result of the fire, two occupiers' armored personnel carriers were reportedly damaged and the landing party was destroyed.

In the area of Dvorichna, the enemy tried three times to cross the Oskil River. The occupants' attempts were detected in advance, fire was inflicted, and the invaders' boats were eliminated by the personnel

- noted in the Khortytsia unit.

Russia is trying to create a bridgehead near Dvorichnaya, there is a zone of active fighting there – spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District06.02.25, 09:59 • 25844 views

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy reportedly tried to use armored vehicles under the cover of fog to deliver assault groups towards Ulakly. As a result of fire, several enemy armored personnel carriers were reportedly damaged, and the vehicles returned to their original area.

On the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy, as indicated, continues to accumulate forces and means for further attacks. "Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the invaders," the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center noted.

"Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces, which are trying to realize their numerical advantage and develop an offensive," the Khortytsia unit emphasized.

Addendum

On the outskirts of Toretsk, an enemy Su-25 aircraft was shot down with an Igla MANPADS. An enemy Mi-8 helicopter that flew to help was also attacked by drones, forcing it to abandon its crew and return.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
toretskToretsk
mi-8Mi-8
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
donetskDonetsk

