Russia is trying to create a bridgehead near Dvorichnaya, there is a zone of active fighting there – spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4316 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101414 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104899 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101984 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103499 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113279 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105638 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101990 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105335 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138194 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139958 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167750 views
Russia is trying to create a bridgehead near Dvorichnaya, there is a zone of active fighting there – spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District

Russia is trying to create a bridgehead near Dvorichnaya, there is a zone of active fighting there – spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25845 views

The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the area of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region, using small boats to deliver troops. According to the Khortytsia spokesperson, the enemy has no stable foothold there.

Russian occupants are trying to gain a foothold in the area of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region, which is an active battle zone. The enemy is trying to create a foothold there. 

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.  

When asked whether he could confirm that the Russians were expanding their bridgehead and gaining a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River, Tregubov replied:

They are trying to gain a foothold in the Dvorichna area, but they are being driven out of it, which is an active combat zone. They are trying to create a bridgehead there. They usually deliver personnel there in small boats, and these small boats are under fire themselves

Therefore, according to him, the Russians cannot effectively replenish their personnel and are under attack.

Image

I'm not going to say how successful the actions and counteractions there are yet. But, no, we cannot say that they have a stable foothold there

- Tregubov said.

On February 5, the DeepState analytical project stated that the enemy was essentially able to create another small bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kharkivKharkiv

