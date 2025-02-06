Russia is trying to create a bridgehead near Dvorichnaya, there is a zone of active fighting there – spokesman for the Khortytsia Military District

Russian occupants are trying to gain a foothold in the area of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region, which is an active battle zone. The enemy is trying to create a foothold there.

This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

When asked whether he could confirm that the Russians were expanding their bridgehead and gaining a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River, Tregubov replied:

They are trying to gain a foothold in the Dvorichna area, but they are being driven out of it, which is an active combat zone. They are trying to create a bridgehead there. They usually deliver personnel there in small boats, and these small boats are under fire themselves

Therefore, according to him, the Russians cannot effectively replenish their personnel and are under attack.

I'm not going to say how successful the actions and counteractions there are yet. But, no, we cannot say that they have a stable foothold there - Tregubov said.

On February 5, the DeepState analytical project stated that the enemy was essentially able to create another small bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.