Anti-aircraft fighters of the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. UNN reports this with reference to the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko.

We promised that the genocide of Russian Sukhoi will continue, and we keep our promise! Another two occupants' planes in our direction. The day before, our guys put an enemy Su-25 on permanent parking in the Donbas steppes. That was once. And today, the irrepressible anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade sniped another Su. That makes two , the statement said.

Addendum

On May 18, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk sector.