Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct 99 hostile offensive and assault actions over the last day - General Staff

The total number of hostile offensives and assaults in the frontline increased to 99. The largest number of clashes was recorded in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report as of 20.30, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total number of used anti-aircraft missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the day is about 40 units.

Russian invaders continue to conduct assault operations in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled six enemy attacks, four are still ongoing.

The occupants continue to put pressure on the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk sector. They are unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position in the areas of Myasozharivka and Novoyehorivka. In total, they increased the number of assault operations in this area to 14. Half of them were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, and seven are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy conducted five attacks over the last day, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Seversky sector, the Russian aggressor continues to attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske. The number of combat engagements has increased to nine since the beginning of the day. Four attacks were successfully repelled by our troops, five are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian terrorists continue to conduct assault operations near Klishchiyivka, Novyi, Ivanivske and Andriivka. Since the beginning of the day, 11 combat engagements have already taken place there, one of which is still ongoing.

Pokrovske direction remains the hottest spot along the entire frontline. The number of enemy attacks here has increased to 23 so far. The occupants are trying to push through our defense with the support of attack aircraft. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Our defenders have successfully destroyed another SU-25 of the Russian aggressor in this area.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 14. Eight enemy attacks were repelled, four are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivske sector, the enemy tried three times to conduct assault operations near Robotyne and Novoadriivka. They were unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, the occupiers increased the number of attacks to nine, but as before, all these attempts to push our units in the Krynky area were in vain.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

