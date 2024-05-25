Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, 44 combat engagements already took place in the frontline - General Staff

There have already been 44 combat engagements today, with Russian troops being most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where the intensity of enemy attacks has more than tripled today, according to a report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of 13:30 on May 25, UNN reports.

The enemy continues offensive actions, with the greatest activity observed in the Pokrovske direction. The defense forces are bravely holding back the onslaught and responding firmly to the invaders' attempts to advance. The number of combat engagements increased to 44 over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the frontlines is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is attacking with guided aerial bombs. The number of combat engagements here has increased to eight. Fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Vovchansk (where the occupiers used six UAVs) and Liptsy (four UAVs).

Six combat engagements were registered in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. Two of them took place near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are trying to conduct assault operations with the support of aviation. They are actively using unguided aerial missiles. Ukrainian Defense Forces units successfully repelled two enemy attacks. One is still ongoing in the area of Klishchiyivka.

The enemy is particularly active today in the Pokrovsk sector. The intensity of enemy attacks here has more than tripled. So far, 14 combat engagements have been registered. Six of them are still ongoing near Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka and Sokol. Occupants used four anti-aircraft guns in the area of Halytsynivka.

Two enemy attacks were registered in the Orikhiv sector. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops near Robotyne and Novoandriivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

In other areas, as indicated, the situation has not changed significantly.

"Our soldiers are depleting the combat potential of the Russian occupiers, repelling the enemy and strengthening their own defense lines," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 103 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 19 strikes were made at the enemy and its infrastructure