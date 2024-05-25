Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, 44 combat engagements already took place in the frontline - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, 44 combat engagements already took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27574 views

Russian troops have intensified attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, with the number of combat engagements more than tripling, while Ukrainian troops are bravely holding off the Russian onslaught, according to the latest report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There have already been 44 combat engagements today, with Russian troops being most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where the intensity of enemy attacks has more than tripled today, according to a report by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of 13:30 on May 25, UNN reports.

The enemy continues offensive actions, with the greatest activity observed in the Pokrovske direction. The defense forces are bravely holding back the onslaught and responding firmly to the invaders' attempts to advance. The number of combat engagements increased to 44 over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation on the frontlines is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is attacking with guided aerial bombs. The number of combat engagements here has increased to eight. Fighting is currently ongoing in the area of Vovchansk (where the occupiers used six UAVs) and Liptsy (four UAVs).

Six combat engagements were registered in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. Two of them took place near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are trying to conduct assault operations with the support of aviation. They are actively using unguided aerial missiles. Ukrainian Defense Forces units successfully repelled two enemy attacks. One is still ongoing in the area of Klishchiyivka.

The enemy is particularly active today in the Pokrovsk sector. The intensity of enemy attacks here has more than tripled. So far, 14 combat engagements have been registered. Six of them are still ongoing near Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka and Sokol. Occupants used four anti-aircraft guns in the area of Halytsynivka.

Two enemy attacks were registered in the Orikhiv sector. The invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops near Robotyne and Novoandriivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

In other areas, as indicated, the situation has not changed significantly.

"Our soldiers are depleting the combat potential of the Russian occupiers, repelling the enemy and strengthening their own defense lines," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 103 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 19 strikes were made at the enemy and its infrastructure

Julia Shramko

