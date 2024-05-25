ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53250 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102240 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 145407 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 149884 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245964 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173181 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164622 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148202 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223400 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113014 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111924 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 45614 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 57762 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 96109 views
04:47 PM • 36441 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245969 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223401 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 209715 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 235603 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222552 views
06:49 PM • 53250 views
05:32 PM • 29829 views
04:47 PM • 36412 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 111918 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112946 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 103 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 19 strikes were made at the enemy and its infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19753 views

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place on the frontline, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at 17 places of concentration of personnel and two infrastructure facilities of the Russian-terrorist forces, while the Russian-terrorist forces suffered losses of 1148 personnel, 15 tanks, 11 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment.

Over the past day, 103 firefights took place on the frontline, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel and two infrastructure facilities of Russian troops, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, a total of 103 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war," the General Staff reported.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 48 air strikes with 84 combat aircraft, and used 972 kamikaze drones (one Lancet attack UAV and 971 FPV drones).

As stated, the occupants fired 3272 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas from various types of weapons, including 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of personnel concentration and two enemy infrastructure facilities," the General Staff said.

In total, over the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to 1148 people. The enemy also lost 15 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, two MLRS, one air defense system, four operational and tactical UAVs, 39 vehicles and three units of special equipment.

Russia may have lost its last cruise missile carrier in Crimea20.05.24, 10:30 • 28147 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising