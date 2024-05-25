Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 103 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 19 strikes were made at the enemy and its infrastructure

Over the past day, 103 firefights took place on the frontline, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel and two infrastructure facilities of Russian troops, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, a total of 103 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war," the General Staff reported.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 48 air strikes with 84 combat aircraft, and used 972 kamikaze drones (one Lancet attack UAV and 971 FPV drones).

As stated, the occupants fired 3272 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas from various types of weapons, including 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of personnel concentration and two enemy infrastructure facilities," the General Staff said.

In total, over the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to 1148 people. The enemy also lost 15 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, two MLRS, one air defense system, four operational and tactical UAVs, 39 vehicles and three units of special equipment.

