Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft - Zelensky

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53554 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102283 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246015 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164624 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113015 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111956 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45852 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57965 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223429 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209741 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222579 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53554 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36722 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111956 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112956 views
Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25834 views

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk region.

The soldiers of 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 today. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Today, our soldiers in Donetsk region have achieved the result that is necessary in all areas, in all those areas where Russian strikes threaten our positions, our cities and communities. Soldiers of our 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 today 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

If Ukraine had more modern air defense and aviation systems, Russian terror would be simply impossible - Zelenskyy25.05.24, 18:58 • 101598 views

Recall

On May 11, it became known that fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down another Russian SU-25.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
polandPoland

