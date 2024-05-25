Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk region.
The soldiers of 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 today. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .
Today, our soldiers in Donetsk region have achieved the result that is necessary in all areas, in all those areas where Russian strikes threaten our positions, our cities and communities. Soldiers of our 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 today
On May 11, it became known that fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down another Russian SU-25.