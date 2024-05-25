If Ukraine had more modern air defense and aviation systems, Russian terror would be simply impossible - Zelenskyy

If Ukraine had more adequate, modern air defense and aviation systems, the Russian air force would have already collapsed, just like their Black Sea Fleet. And Russian terror would have become simply impossible. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

When we tell the leaders of the world that Ukraine needs enough air defense protection, when we say that we need real determination to allow us to protect the lives of our people in the way that will be effective, so that Russian terrorists cannot even come close to our borders, we are talking about how to literally prevent such terrorist attacks. I thank the leaders who really support us, who really see that every decision to support Ukraine is a decision to protect and save lives - Zelensky said.

According to the President, if Ukraine had more adequate, modern air defense and aviation systems, the Russian air force would have already suffered the same collapse as their Black Sea Fleet.

...if we had more adequate, modern air defense and aviation systems, the Russian air force would have already suffered the same collapse as their Black Sea Fleet. And Russian terror would have become simply impossible. Shooting down Russian combat aircraft, Russian missiles, and their drones is a real peacekeeping measure - Zelensky summarized.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 35. According to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently out of contact.