General Staff: 37 battles took place at the front today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are attacking in the direction of Volchansk

General Staff: 37 battles took place at the front today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are attacking in the direction of Volchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24476 views

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are advancing in the direction of Volchansk. In total, 37 Military clashes have occurred along the entire front line today.

Since the beginning of this day, 37 Military clashes have already occurred along the entire front line. The invaders carried out two missile strikes with two missiles, four air strikes with ten guided aerial bombs, used 40 kamikaze drones and carried out about 500 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.  this is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 10:00 on June 11, reports UNN

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas: 

On The Kharkiv direction, the invaders are currently attacking in the direction of Volchansk. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 79 manpower in the direction, 26 of them irrevocably. A tank, three armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles and six units of special equipment were destroyed. Two tanks, one armored personnel carrier and three artillery systems were damaged. 22 shelters of enemy personnel and one ammunition depot were hit.

In the Kupyansky direction, our soldiers repel two attacks by Russian invaders in the Berestovo area. The situation is under the control of our defenders. 

In the Limansky direction, our troops repelled eight attempts by the invaders to improve their tactical situation. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near terns. One assault has been repulsed there, and three clashes continue. Fighting also continues in the areas of Druzhbyovka, Nevsky and Grigoryevka.

In the Seversky direction , five attempts of the invaders to move forward in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye and Vyemka were successfully repelled. Near the last settlement, one military clash is still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day there were three assaults and the enemy. One, in the area of Chas Yar, was recaptured. Fighting continues in the areas of Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. 

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of Ukrainian territory. 

The enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the areas of  Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. Currently, there are seven military clashes. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

- told in the General Staff.

According to updated information, in the Pokrovsky direction, yesterday the enemy lost 259 invaders killed and wounded, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, six vehicles and a Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft were destroyed. two enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the enemy twice launched assault operations. Near Praskoveyevka, the attack was successfully repelled. The battle continues in the area of Krasnogorovka. Yesterday, the invaders lost 76 people killed and wounded in the direction, four tanks, four armored personnel carriers and four cars were destroyed.

In the Gulyai – pole direction , the enemy has become more active in the area of Charivny-three military clashes continue. The invaders receive a tough rebuff.

In the Orekhovsky direction , the Russian aggressor made four attempts to improve the tactical situation in the area of Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbakov.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential

- noted in the General Staff.

General Staff: 100 clashes at the front per day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction11.06.24, 08:55 • 23952 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising