General Staff: 100 clashes at the front per day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19774 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228170 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168183 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161984 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146843 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214345 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201121 views

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101551 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48529 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82841 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228170 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82841 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101891 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156320 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155191 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159045 views
General Staff: 100 clashes at the front per day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23952 views

According to the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 100 military clashes occurred at the front over the past day, 27 of them in the Pokrovsky direction.

Over the past day, 100 military clashes took place at the front, of which 27 - in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Tuesday by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev, reports UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, there have been only 100 military clashes. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched 62 air strikes, using 95 Kabivs. The Russian invaders carried out about 4 thousand attacks," Kovalev said.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders continue their offensive operations. In total, over the past day, 4 military clashes occurred in the areas of Volchansk and Glubokoe.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo.

In the Limansky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Druzhbyovka, Nevsky, Ternov, Torsky and Serebryansky forests.

In the Seversky Direction, 7 attacks were repelled in the area of the village of Vyemka.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 7 enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Novy, Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Six attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through our borders were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka, Umansky, Yevgenyevka, Yasnobrodovka, Nevelsky.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold off the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka, where the enemy tried to carry out 14 attacks.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy tried to make 7 without successful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Vodiane, Staromayorsky and Urozhaynoye.

In the Orekhovsky Direction, 3 military clashes occurred in the area of Malaya Tokmachka and its operation.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian invaders are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. Over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 2 attacks.

Recall

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost 1,100 military personnel during the day, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 reached 520,850 people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

