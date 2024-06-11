General Staff: 100 clashes at the front per day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

Over the past day, 100 military clashes took place at the front, of which 27 - in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Tuesday by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev, reports UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, there have been only 100 military clashes. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched 62 air strikes, using 95 Kabivs. The Russian invaders carried out about 4 thousand attacks," Kovalev said.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders continue their offensive operations. In total, over the past day, 4 military clashes occurred in the areas of Volchansk and Glubokoe.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe and Berestovo.

In the Limansky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Druzhbyovka, Nevsky, Ternov, Torsky and Serebryansky forests.

In the Seversky Direction, 7 attacks were repelled in the area of the village of Vyemka.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 7 enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Novy, Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Six attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through our borders were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka, Umansky, Yevgenyevka, Yasnobrodovka, Nevelsky.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold off the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka, where the enemy tried to carry out 14 attacks.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy tried to make 7 without successful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Vodiane, Staromayorsky and Urozhaynoye.

In the Orekhovsky Direction, 3 military clashes occurred in the area of Malaya Tokmachka and its operation.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian invaders are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. Over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 2 attacks.

Recall

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost 1,100 military personnel during the day, as a result of which its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 reached 520,850 people.