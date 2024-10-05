Russian Su-25 is reported to have been “canceled” - “Mariupol.Sprotyv”

Monitoring groups report that a Russian Su-25 aircraft has been downed in the east, the information was reported by Mariupol.Sprotyv, Mariupol.Sprotyv and Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

"Monitors report that a Russian plane was shot down in Donetsk region: Su-25 fell in Kostyantynivka. We are waiting for official information," Mariupol.Sprotym wrote.

The message was disseminated, among others, by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.