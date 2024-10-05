Russian Su-25 is reported to have been “canceled” - “Mariupol.Sprotyv”
Kyiv • UNN
Monitoring groups report a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The information was disseminated by Mariupol.Sprotyv and an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, and is expected to be officially confirmed.
Details
"Monitors report that a Russian plane was shot down in Donetsk region: Su-25 fell in Kostyantynivka. We are waiting for official information," Mariupol.Sprotym wrote.
The message was disseminated, among others, by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.