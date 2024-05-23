Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile attacks, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,000 attacks on Ukrainian positions

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile strikes with 13 missiles, 37 air strikes with 47 drones, 387 kamikaze strikes and about three thousand attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 88 combat engagements have taken place. russian occupants launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 37 air strikes using 47 combat aircraft, 387 strikes by kamikaze drones, fired about three thousand times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons, including 109 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy used air strikes. However, the Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the invaders. The total enemy losses in this sector amounted to 65 people. Our soldiers also destroyed an enemy tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, 2 trucks and 2 units of special equipment. A tank, 2 cannons and 2 vehicles were also damaged.

There were 20 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Over the course of the day, the enemy forces lost 100 people in killed and wounded and 69 units of various weapons and military equipment. In addition, a dugout and 2 ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Liman sector, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near the villages of Terny and Torske.

Moreover, since the beginning of the day, an attack by militants near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector was repelled. There were no losses of positions.

In the Kramatorsk sector, combat actions are ongoing in the area of Andriivka. The situation remains under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 22 attacks with the support of aviation and artillery. The situation is tense in the areas of Umanske and Novoselivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation. Today, enemy losses in this area amounted to 250 people killed and wounded, a Su-25 aircraft, an armored combat vehicle, a car and two ammunition depots were destroyed. In addition, a tank, an armored personnel carrier and a car were damaged.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the russian army tried 9 times to push the Ukrainian army units from the Krynok area. During the battles, the invaders were unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly and remains under control.

Ukrainian troops record 79 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff