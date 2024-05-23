Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile attacks, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,000 attacks on Ukrainian positions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109550 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112345 views
Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile attacks, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,000 attacks on Ukrainian positions

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile attacks, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,000 attacks on Ukrainian positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

russia conducted intensive attacks on Ukrainian positions, including 3 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and about 3,000 attacks with various types of weapons.

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile strikes with 13 missiles, 37 air strikes with 47 drones, 387 kamikaze strikes and about three thousand attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 88 combat engagements have taken place. russian occupants launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 37 air strikes using 47 combat aircraft, 387 strikes by kamikaze drones, fired about three thousand times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons, including 109 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy used air strikes. However, the Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the invaders. The total enemy losses in this sector amounted to 65 people. Our soldiers also destroyed an enemy tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, 2 trucks and 2 units of special equipment. A tank, 2 cannons and 2 vehicles were also damaged.

There were 20 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Over the course of the day, the enemy forces lost 100 people in killed and wounded and 69 units of various weapons and military equipment. In addition, a dugout and 2 ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Liman sector, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near the villages of Terny and Torske.

Moreover, since the beginning of the day, an attack by militants near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector was repelled. There were no losses of positions.

In the Kramatorsk sector, combat actions are ongoing in the area of Andriivka. The situation remains under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 22 attacks with the support of aviation and artillery. The situation is tense in the areas of Umanske and Novoselivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation. Today, enemy losses in this area amounted to 250 people killed and wounded, a Su-25 aircraft, an armored combat vehicle, a car and two ammunition depots were destroyed. In addition, a tank, an armored personnel carrier and a car were damaged.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the russian army tried 9 times to push the Ukrainian army units from the Krynok area. During the battles, the invaders were unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly and remains under control.

Ukrainian troops record 79 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff
23.05.24, 21:00

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

