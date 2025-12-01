Trump administration 'very optimistic' about chances of deal with Ukraine - White House

The administration of US President Donald Trump is "very optimistic" about the chances of concluding a peace agreement with Ukraine. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt, according to AFP journalist Danny Kemp, reports UNN.

"The Trump administration is 'very optimistic' about the chances of a deal with Ukraine," Kemp wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, reported on the interim results of negotiations with the American side in Florida regarding a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.