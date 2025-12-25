$42.150.05
04:14 PM • 11248 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Putin is a ruthless killer": US senators condemn Russian strikes on Ukraine on Christmas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A number of US senators issued a joint statement condemning Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities on Christmas. They emphasized that Putin rejected the Christmas truce.

"Putin is a ruthless killer": US senators condemn Russian strikes on Ukraine on Christmas

A number of US senators issued a joint statement condemning Russia's attacks on Ukraine on Christmas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Details

The signatories, in particular, condemn "Russia's brutal attacks on Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kryvyi Rih, carried out against innocent Ukrainians gathered to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace with their loved ones in prayer."

It is worth repeating that President Zelenskyy agreed to a Christmas truce, but Putin refused, instead ordering soldiers to continue committing brutal crimes of aggression on one of Christianity's holiest days. ... Putin's decision to launch attacks rather than a ceasefire is a sobering reminder to all of us: Putin is a ruthless killer who is not interested in peace and cannot be trusted.

- the statement says.

The senators added that "the faith of Ukrainians is stronger than the evil unleashed by the Kremlin today."

For reference

The joint statement was signed by US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat from New Hampshire), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thom Tillis (Republican from North Carolina), Jacky Rosen (Democrat from Nevada), John Barrasso (Republican from Wyoming), Chris Coons (Democrat from Delaware), Angus King (Independent, Maine), Jerry Moran (Republican from Kansas), Jeff Merkley (Democrat from Oregon), and Chris Van Hollen (Democrat from Maryland).

Recall

As a result of Russian attacks on Christmas night, consumers in four regions were left without power, and emergency blackouts occurred in Odesa region.

