Oil prices fall amid expectations of increased production in Venezuela

Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 10145 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 30450 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 57085 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 34877 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 38251 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 41936 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103094 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70528 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95641 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99762 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 57088 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103094 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Oil prices fall amid expectations of increased production in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Global oil prices fell on January 6, 2026, due to expectations of increased supply from Venezuela after the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Brent and WTI futures fell by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Oil prices fall amid expectations of increased production in Venezuela

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, global oil prices showed a decline. Traders are pricing in the prospect of increased crude oil supply from Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. The market expects that the regime change will lead to the lifting of sanctions and an influx of investment into the world's largest oil reserves. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In Tuesday morning trading, Brent crude futures fell by 0.2% to $61.62 per barrel. U.S. WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude dropped by 0.3%, settling at $58.15 per barrel.

Analysts note that although Venezuela currently produces less than 1% of the global oil volume (approximately 934,000 barrels per day), the potential for a rapid increase in production under U.S. leadership is creating "bearish" pressure on the market.

I think that if Trump’s plan is even partially realized, Venezuela’s crude production has to grow... If it grows, it's going to add pressure to a market that's already oversupplied

- said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

Forecasts for 2026 The majority of experts surveyed by Reuters back in December already predicted an oil supply surplus in 2026.

Forecasts for 2026

The majority of experts surveyed by Reuters back in December already predicted an oil supply surplus in 2026. The operation in Caracas has only intensified these expectations. Goldman Sachs and UBS note that while infrastructure restoration will take time, the mere fact of lifting the U.S. embargo on Venezuelan barrels is a significant factor for further price declines.

An additional pressure factor remains weak global demand and the OPEC+ decision to maintain current production volumes without cuts, despite the geopolitical turbulence.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
OPEC
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump