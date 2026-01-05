Russia deployed a missile carrier to sea for the first time this year - Pletenchuk

At night, Russian troops for the first time since the beginning of the year deployed a missile-carrying submarine into the open sea. At the same time, the overall situation at sea has not undergone significant changes. Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

According to available information, this is the first deployment of a submarine from the combat fleet this year.

This is the first deployment this year. Whatever it may be at all. From the combat fleet, that is, from the ships that are carriers - Pletenchuk noted.

According to the spokesman, other units of the fleet did not go to sea.

The rest of the units, such as patrol ships or missile boats, generally do not go out - he explained.

He also emphasized that despite this deployment, no sharp changes in the situation were recorded.

I can note that the situation has not undergone sharp changes - Pletenchuk added.

