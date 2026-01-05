Russia deployed a missile carrier to sea for the first time this year - Pletenchuk

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 24368 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 50301 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 65781 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 50528 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 58799 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 60179 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 64102 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57263 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 52013 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 68281 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.3m/s
75%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"03:29 AM • 8800 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 15997 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 19602 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 16056 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 15179 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 109560 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 128159 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 136758 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 272139 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 207846 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Mette Frederiksen
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 22817 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 19811 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 20382 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 29891 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 76526 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
The Times

Russia deployed a missile carrier to sea for the first time this year - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Russian forces deployed a missile-carrying submarine to the open sea for the first time this year. The overall situation at sea has not undergone significant changes.

Russia deployed a missile carrier to sea for the first time this year - Pletenchuk

At night, Russian troops for the first time since the beginning of the year deployed a missile-carrying submarine into the open sea. At the same time, the overall situation at sea has not undergone significant changes. Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, this is the first deployment of a submarine from the combat fleet this year.

This is the first deployment this year. Whatever it may be at all. From the combat fleet, that is, from the ships that are carriers

- Pletenchuk noted.

According to the spokesman, other units of the fleet did not go to sea.

The rest of the units, such as patrol ships or missile boats, generally do not go out

- he explained.

He also emphasized that despite this deployment, no sharp changes in the situation were recorded.

I can note that the situation has not undergone sharp changes

- Pletenchuk added.

Recall

The US Coast Guard suspended the pursuit of the tanker Bella 1, which is suspected of violating sanctions against Venezuela. The ship's crew painted a Russian flag on board, which complicated the capture operation.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Venezuela
United States