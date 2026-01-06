Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Russia has once again postponed the start of serial production of the MS-21 aircraft, which has been under development since 2009. Despite repeated promises, not a single production aircraft has yet been delivered to airlines. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the launch of the MS-21 into serial production was planned for 2016. Subsequently, the deadlines were shifted to 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024. Later, it was stated that serial production would begin "most likely in 2025."

Currently, the situation has not changed: there are no aircraft for airlines and, probably, there will not be until the end of 2026.

The situation clearly shows the real state of the entire industry. The same thing is happening with other "import-substituted" airliners – despite loud statements, the numbers indicate a failure. Instead of the promised 127 aircraft that the Russian aviation industry planned to produce in 2023–2025, civil companies received only 13 aircraft. And in 2026, the delivery of as many as three Il-114 aircraft is expected, but even that is not certain - the post says.

The publication also emphasized that the Russian aviation industry is degrading amid sanctions and war.

The Russian aviation industry is degrading due to sanctions and war: companies are going bankrupt, the fleet is rapidly aging, technical incidents are becoming the norm, and passenger flights are a "game of survival." All this is a consequence of the Kremlin's policies - the publication states.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation discovered a new Russian tactic on TikTok: mass registration of accounts before holidays with emotional AI content. After gaining an audience, the profiles change their theme, promoting manipulative narratives.