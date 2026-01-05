World oil prices fall despite Maduro's detention due to global oversupply

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 18988 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 37066 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 55067 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 40186 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 50734 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 56106 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 61099 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56734 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51654 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 67478 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1.7m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directionsJanuary 4, 08:17 PM • 9900 views
Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"January 4, 08:29 PM • 4996 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 4976 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 8390 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 4004 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 99929 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 118574 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 127505 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 263194 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 199097 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 16640 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 14314 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 15710 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 25593 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 72560 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Film
Social network
Heating

World oil prices fall despite Maduro's detention due to global oversupply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

World oil prices fell on January 5, despite geopolitical tensions following the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The market remains stable due to an oversupply of global crude oil reserves.

World oil prices fall despite Maduro's detention due to global oversupply
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices fell on Monday, January 5. Despite geopolitical tensions following the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, the market remains stable due to an oversupply of global raw material reserves. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As of Monday morning, Brent crude futures fell by 0.4% to $60.54 per barrel. American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 0.5%, settling at $57.04.

Volatility was observed at the beginning of Asian trading: prices briefly rose amid news from Caracas, but then fell again. Investors are assessing the risks in the OPEC member country, but state that the available global capacities are able to fully compensate for possible disruptions in Venezuelan exports.

US position and analysts' forecasts

President Donald Trump said that the United States would take control of Venezuela's oil industry to restore it, but the current embargo remains in force. Currently, Venezuela produces less than 1% of the total global oil volume, which limits its impact on the market in the short term.

Gold prices hit record highs amid Maduro's capture by US special services05.01.26, 03:26 • 1708 views

Goldman Sachs analysts, in their report of January 4, left their 2026 forecasts unchanged, noting that the impact of events in Venezuela would be moderate.

We see mixed but moderate risks to oil prices in the short term from Venezuela, depending on how US sanctions policy develops.

- emphasized Goldman Sachs.

In the long term, the possible return of Venezuelan barrels to the market with the help of American investments could create additional downward pressure on prices. 

Events in Venezuela and threats from Iran: how world oil markets react04.01.26, 22:40 • 3136 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States