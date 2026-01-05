$42.290.12
The Times

EU Prepares Laws to Reduce Dependence on Foreign Tech Giants in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The European Commission plans to introduce digital infrastructure laws in 2026. The goal is to reduce the EU's dependence on foreign technology companies, which could lead to a conflict with Washington.

EU Prepares Laws to Reduce Dependence on Foreign Tech Giants in 2026

The European Commission plans to introduce a series of digital infrastructure laws in 2026 with a single goal: to reduce the EU's dependence on foreign, mostly American, technology companies. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.com.

Details

According to the publication, this move once again puts Brussels on a collision course with Washington.

At the same time, the Trump administration has shown its frustration by threatening to impose tariffs, introduce economic sanctions, and ban former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and civil society activists from EU countries from entering the US.

Brussels argues that these measures are necessary to strengthen "digital sovereignty." However, US officials and industry groups increasingly view them as protectionist and potentially repressive.

 - the publication says.

Recall

The European Union, France, and Germany condemned US visa bans for European citizens who combat online hate and disinformation.

Washington stated that the EU is imposing "unjustified" restrictions on freedom of speech in its efforts to combat hate speech, disinformation, and illegal use of information.

Yevhen Ustimenko

