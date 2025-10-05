Russia launched a dozen strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded, water and electricity outages

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, the city experienced power and water supply interruptions. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded. There are wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy launched at least 10 strikes with Shaheds and guided aerial bombs: in some areas, there are power and water outages - the official's post reads.

According to Ivan Fedorov, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the city's industrial enterprises as a result of the enemy attack. There were also hits on residential buildings.

Preliminarily, two people were injured - he wrote in his Telegram.

Fedorov assured that as soon as the security situation allows, specialists from utility services will immediately begin work to restore damaged power and water supply networks.

On the night of October 5, Russia launched several Tu-95 aircraft. The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a possible missile attack.

