Russia launched a dozen strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded, water and electricity outages
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 5, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shaheds" and guided aerial bombs, launching at least 10 strikes. As a result of the attack, hits on residential buildings, fires, injuries to two people, and interruptions in electricity and water supply in the city were recorded.
On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, the city experienced power and water supply interruptions. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded. There are wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
Combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy launched at least 10 strikes with Shaheds and guided aerial bombs: in some areas, there are power and water outages
According to Ivan Fedorov, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the city's industrial enterprises as a result of the enemy attack. There were also hits on residential buildings.
Preliminarily, two people were injured
Fedorov assured that as soon as the security situation allows, specialists from utility services will immediately begin work to restore damaged power and water supply networks.
Recall
On the night of October 5, Russia launched several Tu-95 aircraft. The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a possible missile attack.
