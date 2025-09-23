Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs

$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 11307 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 20679 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 25916 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 38420 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 53629 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 51391 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27445 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 48795 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24707 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37239 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 23044 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 10003 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 7008 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 4772 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37258 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 38420 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 53629 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 51391 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 48795 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37259 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20110 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36959 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87514 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110077 views
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia region and the city due to enemy attack UAVs and guided aerial bombs. Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions, particularly in the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs
Illustrative photo

Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to the threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. An enemy attack-type UAV in the direction of Zaporizhzhia (Zavodsky district)

- Fedorov notes.

In addition to drones, guided aerial bombs were also recorded in the direction of the city. Residents are urged to be careful and follow safety rules. The situation is controlled by defense forces and rescue services.

Recall

On the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built to protect logistics - Fedorov19.09.25, 13:39 • 8008 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia