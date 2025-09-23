Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs

Illustrative photo

Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to the threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. An enemy attack-type UAV in the direction of Zaporizhzhia (Zavodsky district) - Fedorov notes.

In addition to drones, guided aerial bombs were also recorded in the direction of the city. Residents are urged to be careful and follow safety rules. The situation is controlled by defense forces and rescue services.

Recall

On the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured.

