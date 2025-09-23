Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and the region due to threat of UAVs and guided aerial bombs
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia region and the city due to enemy attack UAVs and guided aerial bombs. Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions, particularly in the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.
Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. An enemy attack-type UAV in the direction of Zaporizhzhia (Zavodsky district)
In addition to drones, guided aerial bombs were also recorded in the direction of the city. Residents are urged to be careful and follow safety rules. The situation is controlled by defense forces and rescue services.
Recall
On the night of September 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and injured.
