In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built to protect logistics - Fedorov

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, logistics protection against drones is being strengthened – dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built for this purpose. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, Russians are actively using fiber-optic controlled drones, which puts roads 15-20 km from the front line at increased risk. In addition, at least four civilians have died due to FPV drone attacks.

To protect military and civilian logistics, anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built in the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The first test section - 6.4 km - proved effective. Dozens of kilometers are currently under construction. The total need is hundreds of kilometers. This will allow our residents to move more safely even close to the front line - said Fedorov.

Recall

On the morning of September 18, Russian troops attacked a 74-year-old man with a drone in the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. He died.