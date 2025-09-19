In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built to protect logistics - Fedorov

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
10:27 AM • 7138 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 21845 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 37395 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40055 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62463 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43140 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51264 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75453 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29304 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23893 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.5m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISWSeptember 19, 03:11 AM • 7844 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 17940 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 17377 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 12737 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 9784 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 37351 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 50104 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75431 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 54572 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 54499 views
Actual people
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 1268 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 3446 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 19463 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 38694 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 37128 views
Actual
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post

In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built to protect logistics - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2566 views

In Zaporizhzhia, anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built to protect logistics, as Russians actively use drones. The first test section, 6.4 km long, proved effective, and dozens of kilometers are currently under construction.

In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built to protect logistics - Fedorov

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, logistics protection against drones is being strengthened – dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built for this purpose. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, Russians are actively using fiber-optic controlled drones, which puts roads 15-20 km from the front line at increased risk. In addition, at least four civilians have died due to FPV drone attacks.

To protect military and civilian logistics, anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built in the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The first test section - 6.4 km - proved effective. Dozens of kilometers are currently under construction. The total need is hundreds of kilometers. This will allow our residents to move more safely even close to the front line

- said Fedorov.

Recall

On the morning of September 18, Russian troops attacked a 74-year-old man with a drone in the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. He died.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov