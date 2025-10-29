Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded

$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 20603 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 24150 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 58767 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 37805 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 59537 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 30272 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 82604 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 49103 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47828 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 25891 views
Occupiers hoisted a tricolor in Pokrovsk, but it was quickly destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces: videoVideoOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 6416 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 22102 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 16145 views
24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prisonVideo07:28 PM • 4076 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 58765 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 59534 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 51283 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 82602 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 94376 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 16245 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 26012 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 52573 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 57631 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38842 views
Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

On the evening of October 29, the enemy attacked the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the strike, two people were injured – a man and a woman.

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded

On Wednesday evening, October 29, the enemy attacked the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, two people - a man and a woman - were wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Bilenkivska community.

Fedorov also published photos of the consequences of the enemy strike on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, explosions were heard amid the threat of KABs being used.

Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA warned about the threat of guided aerial bombs (KABs) being used against Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured23.10.25, 21:49 • 4959 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov