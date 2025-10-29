Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 29, the enemy attacked the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the strike, two people were injured – a man and a woman.
On Wednesday evening, October 29, the enemy attacked the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, two people - a man and a woman - were wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Bilenkivska community.
Fedorov also published photos of the consequences of the enemy strike on the Zaporizhzhia district.
Recall
In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, explosions were heard amid the threat of KABs being used.
Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA warned about the threat of guided aerial bombs (KABs) being used against Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia.
