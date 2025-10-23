Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops struck a fire and rescue vehicle with an FPV drone. One rescuer sustained a shoulder injury and a mine-blast trauma.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders launched another attack on Ukrainian rescuers while they were extinguishing a fire in Orikhiv. As a result, one emergency worker was injured, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Russian troops struck a fire and rescue vehicle with an FPV drone after extinguishing a fire in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia. One rescuer sustained a shoulder injury and a mine-blast trauma. He was transported to the hospital. Other emergency workers were not injured.
The fire truck was also damaged.
This is another example of deliberate attacks by the occupiers on rescuers — people who save the lives of others every day, risking their own.
Addition
In the Kharkiv region, as a result of a repeated strike by Russian troops, a rescuer died, and five of his colleagues were injured.