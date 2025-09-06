$41.350.00
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 6 multi-story and 4 private houses damaged, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, 6 multi-story and 4 private houses were damaged. A woman sustained a shrapnel wound to the head.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 6 multi-story and 4 private houses damaged, one injured

Six multi-story buildings and four private houses were damaged as a result of the occupiers' attack on Zaporizhzhia, and a woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, windows were blown out and balconies damaged in some of the buildings, and roofs in the private sector. A fire was also recorded in a non-residential building.

As a result of the attack, a woman sustained injuries from the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia. She has a shrapnel wound to the head. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

After the "all clear" is announced, district administrations will survey the territories to record all damages. Utility services are already preparing for emergency work - in particular, they will be boarding up windows in residential buildings to protect people and their homes 

- Fedorov added.

Recall

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were hits and a fire broke out.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia