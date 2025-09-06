At least seven drones were directed: a kindergarten and a residential building were damaged in Zaporizhzhia

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 22578 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 36564 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 37218 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 35858 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 44469 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 54891 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 33896 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 41633 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45424 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37401 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
50%
756mm
Popular news
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of ageSeptember 6, 07:06 AM • 17093 views
Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for direct trains to the EU on the European gauge: list of routesSeptember 6, 08:02 AM • 6510 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in IzmailSeptember 6, 09:01 AM • 16492 views
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a droneSeptember 6, 10:08 AM • 5822 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed01:28 PM • 10215 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 36582 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 37228 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 54895 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 37456 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 60724 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Mike Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 42113 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 94571 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 40267 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 44476 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 45540 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Facebook
Shahed-136

At least seven drones were directed: a kindergarten and a residential building were damaged in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least seven drones, causing several fires. As a result of the attack, a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise were damaged.

At least seven drones were directed: a kindergarten and a residential building were damaged in Zaporizhzhia

The occupiers directed at least seven drones at Zaporizhzhia, damaging a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Russians directed at least 7 UAVs at Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city. Information about casualties has not yet been received.

- Fedorov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The attack continues - stay in safe places.

- Fedorov emphasized.

Recall

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were hits and a fire broke out.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia