At least seven drones were directed: a kindergarten and a residential building were damaged in Zaporizhzhia

The occupiers directed at least seven drones at Zaporizhzhia, damaging a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Russians directed at least 7 UAVs at Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city. Information about casualties has not yet been received. - Fedorov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

The attack continues - stay in safe places. - Fedorov emphasized.

Recall

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were hits and a fire broke out.