At least seven drones were directed: a kindergarten and a residential building were damaged in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least seven drones, causing several fires. As a result of the attack, a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise were damaged.
The attack continues - stay in safe places.
Recall
The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were hits and a fire broke out.