August 29, 02:32 PM • 28460 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 129370 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 117925 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 72041 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 83275 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 54624 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 107582 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 73302 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 69424 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 163431 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
In Zaporizhzhia, private houses were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a Russian attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On the night of August 30, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by at least three UAVs, which caused a fire and destruction of private houses. There were no casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, private houses were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a Russian attack.

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. A fire broke out, private houses were destroyed. No one was injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Private houses damaged, fire broke out - these are the consequences of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia.

- the message says.

As Fedorov noted, the Russians struck the city with at least three UAVs. Private houses were destroyed. Preliminarily, no one was injured.

Recall

On the evening of August 29, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was damaged, with no casualties.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia