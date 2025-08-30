In Zaporizhzhia, private houses were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a Russian attack.
On the night of August 30, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by at least three UAVs, which caused a fire and destruction of private houses. There were no casualties.
On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. A fire broke out, private houses were destroyed. No one was injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Private houses damaged, fire broke out - these are the consequences of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia.
As Fedorov noted, the Russians struck the city with at least three UAVs. Private houses were destroyed. Preliminarily, no one was injured.
On the evening of August 29, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was damaged, with no casualties.