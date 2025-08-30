The number of victims due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 16, including two children - OMA

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims from the attack on the night of August 30 increased to 16, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Already 16 wounded, including two children. The number of victims as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing - the official reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the enemy attacked the regional center with "Shaheds" and missiles.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reminded that one person died as a result of the combined strike.

"Eight people were hospitalized - among them two children - a ten-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl," Fedorov noted.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses and damaging multi-story buildings and industrial enterprises.

As a result of the enemy attack, one person died. Hits were recorded in two five-story and five private residential buildings, and fires broke out.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine