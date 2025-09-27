Almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia left without electricity due to Russian attack

On the night of September 27, almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity due to an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Recall

On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and the store building was partially destroyed.

