Almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia left without electricity due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on the night of September 27, almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity. This happened after the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia on September 26, hitting a civilian infrastructure facility.
On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and the store building was partially destroyed.
