Russia is once again attacking Ukraine's energy sector: cold and darkness as weapons will not pass - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia does not tire of testing Ukrainians: the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) warns that the enemy is intensifying strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, trying to use cold and darkness as weapons. The Center for Countering Disinformation wrote about this on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The CCD warned that despite the threats and panic that Russia wants to sow among the Ukrainian population with its shelling, the Ukrainian energy supply system is working, and international partners are providing the necessary support.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes: any attempts to destabilize the lives of Ukrainians will fail, because society is united and ready to resist any attacks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and energy companies emphasize: the enemy can strike with drones and "Shaheds", but Ukrainians will not break - light and heat return to homes even in the most difficult moments.

