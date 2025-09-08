Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on September 7: two dead, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed and one was injured as a result of a Russian attack. The occupiers carried out 449 strikes on 17 settlements in the region, damaging 48 objects.
As a result of a Russian attack in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and one was injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
During the day, Russian occupiers launched 449 strikes on 17 settlements in the region.
Occupying forces carried out 8 air strikes on the settlements of Lukianivske, Novopavlivka, Shcherbaky, Vyshneve, Chervone, and Malynivka.
Also, 328 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Magdalynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
The settlements of Bilohirya, Chervone, and Malynivka were shelled with MLRS. 110 artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Also, 48 cases of damage to enterprises, apartments, private houses, outbuildings, and cars were recorded.
Recall
On the night of September 7, Zaporizhzhia suffered a massive attack, as a result of which 16 multi-story buildings, 12 private houses, a kindergarten, and enterprises were damaged.