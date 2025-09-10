Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a couple was injured

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, windows were blown out and balconies were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The injured couple - a 53-year-old man and woman - are receiving all necessary assistance. - Fedorov reported.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Windows were blown out and balconies were damaged, other consequences are being established.

Emergency services representatives went to the scene.

