Exclusive
03:04 PM • 3392 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 13083 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 14211 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17925 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 20797 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 48663 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 69687 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 56371 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 33217 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 37482 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a couple was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

As a result of the enemy UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia, a couple, a 53-year-old man and woman, were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance, and other consequences are being established.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a couple was injured

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, windows were blown out and balconies were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The injured couple - a 53-year-old man and woman - are receiving all necessary assistance.

- Fedorov reported.

Let's add

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Windows were blown out and balconies were damaged, other consequences are being established.

Emergency services representatives went to the scene.

474 strikes on Zaporizhzhia in 24 hours: one woman killed, one wounded09.09.25, 07:29 • 3758 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia