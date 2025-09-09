474 strikes on Zaporizhzhia in 24 hours: one woman killed, one wounded

Over the past day, the Russian army launched 474 attacks on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, one woman was killed and another was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Details

According to the official, over the past day, the occupiers launched 474 attacks on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

One woman was killed and another was injured as a result of enemy attacks on Prymorske and Zaporizhzhia - wrote Ivan Fedorov.

In particular, the Russian troops carried out:

7 air strikes on Veselianka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, and Chervone;

4 MLRS shellings covered Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Mala Tokmachka;

127 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Chervone

336 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Veselianka, Prymorske, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Uspenivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Chervone - reads the post by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

As reported by Ivan Fedorov, 17 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.

Recall

On the evening of August 8, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a fire in a private house. At least two strikes were recorded. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 66-year-old woman was injured.