Three wounded as a result of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

On the night of October 10, Russian troops again attacked Zaporizhzhia, launching at least three strikes on the city. As a result of the shelling, at least three people were injured, including a 45-year-old man in serious condition. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, the injured person was taken to the hospital, where doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance. Several fires also broke out as a result of the strikes. Rescue services promptly localized the fires.

Fedorov clarified that as of 03:22, no enemy drones were observed in the sky over the city.

