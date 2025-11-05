Four rescuers wounded in Zaporizhzhia region due to Russian attack on minibus
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian FPV drone attacked a minibus in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying the vehicle. Four rescuers were injured and are receiving assistance.
Four rescuers were wounded as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a Russian FPV drone hit a minibus that was moving along the road. The vehicle was destroyed. Four people were injured - they are being provided with all necessary assistance, Fedorov said.
