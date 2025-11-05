Four rescuers wounded in Zaporizhzhia region due to Russian attack on minibus

Four rescuers were wounded as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on a minibus in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four rescuers wounded as a result of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district - Fedorov wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a Russian FPV drone hit a minibus that was moving along the road. The vehicle was destroyed. Four people were injured - they are being provided with all necessary assistance, Fedorov said.

