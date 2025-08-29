$41.260.06
750mm
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: enterprise ablaze

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On the evening of August 29, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was damaged, with no casualties.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: enterprise ablaze

On the evening of August 29, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones. As a result of the shelling, an enterprise was damaged. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA first reported on his Telegram channel that Russian occupiers had directed attack drones at the city. Later, an explosion occurred in the city, and Fedorov confirmed that it was a Russian attack.

A building was damaged, a fire broke out at one of Zaporizhzhia's industrial enterprises

- reads the official's post.

"These are the consequences of the enemy's strike on the regional center. Preliminarily, no casualties," he added.

Recall

On the morning of August 29, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia district, as a result of which three women were injured. A car, a store building, and adjacent structures were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia