Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged

Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminated
August 29, 07:38 PM
Russia changes military tactics: abandoning armored vehicles and relying on assault groups - CPD
August 29, 08:33 PM
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and Pavlohrad
01:23 AM
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATO
02:05 AM
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine
02:50 AM
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
August 29, 12:47 PM
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
August 29, 12:35 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
August 29, 12:28 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 29, 05:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Poland
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
August 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Starlink
Fox News
SWIFT

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 576 views

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia, 14 apartment buildings and over 40 private houses were damaged. 22 injured people were recorded, one person died.

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of August 30, 14 apartment buildings and over 40 private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the damaged buildings have been disconnected from electricity and gas supply.

"Utility workers have already started boarding up windows in high-rise buildings. Specialists from city utility enterprises are involved in eliminating the consequences. Employees of social protection institutions are working on site - accepting applications from affected Zaporizhzhia residents," Fedorov noted.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

As a result of the Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30, the number of injured increased to 22 people, including three children. Hits on residential buildings and industrial enterprises were recorded, and one person died.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia