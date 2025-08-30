Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of August 30, 14 apartment buildings and over 40 private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the damaged buildings have been disconnected from electricity and gas supply.

"Utility workers have already started boarding up windows in high-rise buildings. Specialists from city utility enterprises are involved in eliminating the consequences. Employees of social protection institutions are working on site - accepting applications from affected Zaporizhzhia residents," Fedorov noted.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

As a result of the Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 30, the number of injured increased to 22 people, including three children. Hits on residential buildings and industrial enterprises were recorded, and one person died.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine