The number of victims of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia has risen to nine

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of Russia's massive combined attack has risen to nine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Already 9 wounded as a result of the night attack by Russians on Zaporizhzhia - the official's post reads.

According to him, all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Fedorov also reported that as a result of the enemy shelling, windows were blown out in high-rise buildings, cars were burned, and the courtyard of a private house was destroyed.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, power and water supply disruptions occurred in the city. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.

As a result of this massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person died and at least six were injured. Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl.

