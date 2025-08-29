Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: there are wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, three women were reported wounded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Three women wounded - consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the strike, a car, a shop building, and nearby buildings were damaged. - Fedorov wrote.

Earlier today, he reported that a 73-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. "The Russians struck Komyshuvakha with a UAV. The blast wave and debris damaged a house. The wounded woman was provided with all necessary medical assistance," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Overnight, a one-year-old child and another person were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Later it became known that the number of victims of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district is increasing - a 59-year-old man was wounded. Overnight, the enemy attacked Malokaterynivka. Private houses were destroyed, fires broke out, and buildings were damaged.

Addition

During the day, the occupiers launched 553 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 45 reports were received about the destruction of houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars, and infrastructure facilities.