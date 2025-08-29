Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: there are wounded

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 674 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 13956 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 15910 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 22999 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 47566 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 57004 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 130354 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 68786 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77917 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113177 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.6m/s
31%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 19853 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 17766 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 18274 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 15595 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 10799 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 22996 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 47564 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 68068 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 130353 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 206171 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 132626 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 162712 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 164710 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 154280 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 184720 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Three women were injured as a result of an enemy strike on the Zaporizhzhia district. A car, a shop, and nearby buildings were damaged; earlier, it was reported that a 73-year-old woman, a one-year-old child, and a 59-year-old man were injured.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: there are wounded

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, three women were reported wounded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Three women wounded - consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the strike, a car, a shop building, and nearby buildings were damaged.

- Fedorov wrote.

Earlier today, he reported that a 73-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. "The Russians struck Komyshuvakha with a UAV. The blast wave and debris damaged a house. The wounded woman was provided with all necessary medical assistance," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Overnight, a one-year-old child and another person were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Later it became known that the number of victims of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district is increasing - a 59-year-old man was wounded. Overnight, the enemy attacked Malokaterynivka. Private houses were destroyed, fires broke out, and buildings were damaged.

Addition

During the day, the occupiers launched 553 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 45 reports were received about the destruction of houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars, and infrastructure facilities.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov