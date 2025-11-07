Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergarten

On the night of November 7, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, windows were blown out in high-rise buildings and a kindergarten. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

As a result of the Russian attack, windows were blown out in residential buildings and a kindergarten in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts. - Fedorov wrote on his Telegram.

"Currently, there is no information about casualties," he added.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office handed over to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine materials regarding 190,000 Russian war crimes. Over 5,100 drone attacks against civilians have been recorded in 9 months, which is twice as many as in the entire year 2024.

