Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy likely attacking with MLRS

Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given. - Fedorov reported.

Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState

Local Telegram channels also report a series of explosions, as well as that the enemy is shelling with MLRS.

Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState