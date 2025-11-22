Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy likely attacking with MLRS
Kyiv • UNN
Head of Zaporizhzhia region Ivan Fedorov reported explosions. Local Telegram channels inform that the enemy is attacking with MLRS.
Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given.
Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState22.11.25, 01:50 • 6302 views
Local Telegram channels also report a series of explosions, as well as that the enemy is shelling with MLRS.
Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState22.11.25, 01:50 • 6302 views