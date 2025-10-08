Russia damaged an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district - OVA

As a result of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on Wednesday, October 8, an infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility was damaged - the message says.

"Preliminarily, no one was injured," Fedorov added.

Recall

On the evening of October 8, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov. He also noted the activity of enemy tactical aviation and a threat to the region.

