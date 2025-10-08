Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, stated that he had approved some plans for the SBU, asymmetric responses to the Russian war. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, delivered a good report today. Regarding our operations, I approved some plans for the Service, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war. We also discussed the results of our service warriors – the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine. They are fighting on the front lines alongside other components of the Defense Forces. In particular, the Pokrovsk direction, other sections of the front - said Zelenskyy.

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the service's successes. The SBU effectively uses long-range missile-drones and destroys Russian air defense systems, and the CSO "A" unit eliminated 3028 occupiers in a month.