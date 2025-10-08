$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
06:01 PM • 6452 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 11005 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 8946 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21977 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 35997 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31424 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29097 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26319 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22194 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 20075 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
97%
749mm
Popular news
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhotoOctober 8, 09:38 AM • 22736 views
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 10895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 24380 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 20882 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 4242 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21985 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 36006 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 20995 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31431 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 24491 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 4426 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 30070 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 44430 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 47176 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 98428 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11028 views

President Zelenskyy approved plans for the Security Service of Ukraine regarding asymmetric responses to Russia's war. SBU head Maliuk reported on successes, including the elimination of 3028 occupiers in a month by the SSO "A" unit.

Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, stated that he had approved some plans for the SBU, asymmetric responses to the Russian war. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, delivered a good report today. Regarding our operations, I approved some plans for the Service, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war. We also discussed the results of our service warriors – the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine. They are fighting on the front lines alongside other components of the Defense Forces. In particular, the Pokrovsk direction, other sections of the front 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the service's successes. The SBU effectively uses long-range missile-drones and destroys Russian air defense systems, and the CSO "A" unit eliminated 3028 occupiers in a month.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy