Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region amid threat of guided aerial bombs

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region amid the threat of KABs being used. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given. - Fedorov reported.

Let's add

Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA warned of the threat of guided aerial bombs (KABs) being used against the Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert