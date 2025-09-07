Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: workshop premises damaged

On the night of Sunday, September 7, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a workshop building was damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians launched another strike on Zaporizhzhia. This time, on one of the city's enterprises - the official wrote.

According to Ivan Fedorov, a workshop building was damaged as a result of the attack.

"Preliminary, no casualties," he added.

Recall

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, and a fire covering an area of about 80 sq. m. broke out. Nearby structures were damaged by debris. As a result of the shelling, 15 people were injured, four were hospitalized.

In the first week of September, Russia used more than 1,300 attack UAVs and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine - Zelenskyy