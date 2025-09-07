$41.350.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: workshop premises damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 7, damaging the premises of a workshop at one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: workshop premises damaged

On the night of Sunday, September 7, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a workshop building was damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians launched another strike on Zaporizhzhia. This time, on one of the city's enterprises

- the official wrote.

According to Ivan Fedorov, a workshop building was damaged as a result of the attack.

"Preliminary, no casualties," he added.

Recall

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, and a fire covering an area of about 80 sq. m. broke out. Nearby structures were damaged by debris. As a result of the shelling, 15 people were injured, four were hospitalized.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia