Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: workshop premises damaged
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 7, damaging the premises of a workshop at one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
On the night of Sunday, September 7, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a workshop building was damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
The Russians launched another strike on Zaporizhzhia. This time, on one of the city's enterprises
According to Ivan Fedorov, a workshop building was damaged as a result of the attack.
"Preliminary, no casualties," he added.
Recall
On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, and a fire covering an area of about 80 sq. m. broke out. Nearby structures were damaged by debris. As a result of the shelling, 15 people were injured, four were hospitalized.
