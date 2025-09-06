In the first week of September, Russia used more than 1,300 attack UAVs and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of September, Russia has used more than 1,300 attack UAVs, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine. Russia continues to prolong this war, trying to turn diplomacy into an outright farce. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of September alone, Russia has used more than 1,300 attack UAVs, almost 900 guided aerial bombs, and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine. Tonight, there were again strikes on civilian infrastructure. All necessary services are working at the impact sites. - Zelenskyy reported.

He noted that during the first week of September, the enemy struck Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Lviv regions. Explosions were heard in almost all regions of Ukraine.

Russia continues to prolong this war, trying to turn diplomacy into an outright farce. And there must be a common reaction to this: to shelling and destruction, to the ignoring of diplomatic efforts and civilized dialogue. President Trump is absolutely right: to unblock diplomacy, effective restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade are needed. We must strengthen sanctions pressure, arms supplies for Ukraine, and guarantee the impossibility of similar invasions in the future. Lasting peace requires effective and real security guarantees. We are working to implement all these components of a reliable peace in the future. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

On the night of September 6, air defense forces shot down 68 out of 91 UAVs. Unfortunately, 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations.